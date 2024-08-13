Tranmere manager Nigel Adkins lauds squad players after cup win

Tranmere manager Nigel Adkins was quick to praise his squad players following Rovers’ 3-0 Carabao Cup first-round win over Accrington at Prenton Park.

Harvey Saunders was put through by Omari Patrick to fire the home side ahead in the third minute before Josh Williams made it two just before the break courtesy of a wicked deflection.

Brad Walker had a 67th-minute penalty well saved by Michael Kelly before the game was made safe three minutes later when the impressive Patrick slotted home his first goal since joining from Sutton in the summer.

Adkins said: “It’s a very pleasing result and we’ve utilised the squad after a tough game at the weekend.

“We want everyone to play but we have to manage the squad the best we can and it was a great opportunity for some of the lads tonight ahead of another big game at the weekend.

“There’s a long way to go as we all know, but we’ve got a spirit, a camaraderie, we’ve got organisation and we’ve got an identity and everybody is rowing in the same direction.”

A frustrated Accrington manager John Doolan said: “It’s a young squad and nobody wants to get beaten whether it’s the league or the cup and we’re disappointed to go out, but it’s a work in progress and we’re a young side that are learning.

“It’s concerning letting in seven goals in two games and every goal is preventable, but you’ve got to stop them at source.

“Everyone’s learning and it’ll only get better, we’ve got to suffer a little bit, but it’s only one league game and one cup game.

“It’s all about patience and it’s not just going to click and most of the time you’ve got to work at these things.”