Tranmere sign Calum MacDonald on permanent deal
Tranmere have announced the signing of Calum MacDonald on an 18-month contract.
McDonald, 23, joined the club on a loan deal from Blackpool at the start of the season and has made 24 appearances for Rovers, who have swooped in to bring the left-back to Prenton Park on a permanent basis.
“It is a great approach from the club to protect our interests going forward by turning Calum’s loan deal into a permanent one,” manager Keith Hill said in quotes on Tranmere’s official website.
“I have really enjoyed working with Calum so far, and he improves our opportunities of winning football matches, so I am delighted he has committed his future with us.
“We want to improve players and he has got the appetite to improve. Calum has the desire and the determination, and he is someone we want to continue to work with.
“We are really pleased that he is committed to what we want to achieve this season, and in the future as well.”