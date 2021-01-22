Tranmere sign Crystal Palace midfielder Nya Kirby on loan
Tranmere have signed midfielder Nya Kirby on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.
Kirby, now 20, played a prominent role in England’s successful Under-17 World Cup campaign in 2017.
Tranmere boss Keith Hill said: “It is a superb signing. He is a player I have admired for a long time and I have watched him play for Crystal Palace’s Under-23s.
“He is a winner and he has proven that with England Under-17s winning the World Cup.
“You can see the national team are trying to develop a winning team throughout their system and he has been a part of that and we are really pleased to have him.”