Tranmere sign Crystal Palace midfielder Nya Kirby on loan

Nya Kirby in action for Crystal Palace (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:48pm, Fri 22 Jan 2021
Tranmere have signed midfielder Nya Kirby on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

Kirby, now 20, played a prominent role in England’s successful Under-17 World Cup campaign in 2017.

Tranmere boss Keith Hill said: “It is a superb signing. He is a player I have admired for a long time and I have watched him play for Crystal Palace’s Under-23s.

“He is a winner and he has proven that with England Under-17s winning the World Cup.

“You can see the national team are trying to develop a winning team throughout their system and he has been a part of that and we are really pleased to have him.”

Soccer

Tranmere

PA