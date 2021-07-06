Tranmere sign defender Joe Maguire

Joe Maguire (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:43pm, Tue 06 Jul 2021
Tranmere have signed former Liverpool Academy player Joe Maguire, the League Two club have announced.

The 25-year-old left-back has signed a one-year deal at Prenton Park after leaving Accrington.

Maguire, who made one senior appearance for Liverpool in an FA Cup tie in 2016, has previously had spells at Leyton Orient, Fleetwood and Crawley.

Rovers manager Micky Mellon told the club’s website: “We’re really pleased to bring Joe in. To have a successful season you need to have a strong group and we’re moving towards that now with lads who have good experience at these levels.

“When the opportunity comes and you look around to see what’s available, you bring in the best options and we believe Joe is a great option to have. He knows a lot about the level and what it takes to win games of football.

“We do our homework and he is a great guy off the pitch, a good professional and will keep helping move Tranmere forward.”

