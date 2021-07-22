Tranmere sign midfielder Sam Foley
Tranmere have announced the signing of midfielder Sam Foley.
The 34-year-old joins the club on a one-year contract having been released by Motherwell at the end of the season, and featured in Rovers’ pre-season win against Stalybridge Celtic earlier this week.
As well as experience in the Scottish Premier League with Motherwell and St Mirren, Foley has also had spells with Yeovil, Port Vale and Northampton.
Manager Micky Mellon told the club website: “I am delighted we have got Sam on board; he is someone I got to know during my time in Scotland.
“He is majorly experienced; he is a really athletic midfield player who will complement the talent we already have in the midfield area.
“He will add experience, leg power and he is a great athlete. He is a technical footballer, and he will certainly compliment what we already have in the midfield area.”