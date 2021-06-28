Tranmere sign striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe on one-year deal

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has signed a one-year contract with Tranmere (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
10:29am, Mon 28 Jun 2021
Tranmere have announced the signing of Emmanuel Dieseruvwe on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old striker, who lists Chesterfield, Mansfield and Oldham among his former clubs, arrives at Prenton Park after leaving Salford.

Manager Micky Mellon told the club’s website: “We are pleased to get a player into the group with the qualities that he has.

“He has the attributes to do really well for us. He is another part of a group of players that we want to put together and he will provide us with an opportunity to be successful this season.”

