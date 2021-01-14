Tranmere striker Kaiyne Woolery signs new deal until end of the season
14:00pm, Thu 14 Jan 2021
Tranmere have extended the contract of striker Kaiyne Woolery until the end of the season.
The 26-year-old joined the club in September and has since made 21 appearances, scoring three times.
Manager Keith Hill said on the club’s official website: “I’m really pleased. When I first came to the club it was something that I wanted to do earlier.
“I think he can be a key component to our planning for the 26 games we’ve got left.
“I see him as a major threat to any opposition, especially in League Two. He’s a player I’ve chased down at previous clubs I’ve managed and now that I’ve got him, I wanted to keep him.”