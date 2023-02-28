Tranmere’s squad players step up to leave Micky Mellon happy

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon praised his substitutes after his side picked up consecutive victories for the first time this year with a battling 1-0 win over Crawley.

Jordan Turnbull’s third goal of the season was the difference as Rovers made it six points in four days after their win at Stevenage on Saturday, while Crawley remain in the bottom two without a win in five matches.

Mellon said: “I think we looked like a team who had invested a lot of energy into the game at the weekend and after a long journey.

“We had to look at the squad and the players on the bench to come on and inject that bit of life into the team and I think the boys that came on did just that.

“They really showed the quality we needed to win the game and Joe Murphy made some good saves and, of course, they missed a penalty.

“I think Crawley looked a really good side and made things difficult for us but we got what we needed and that was a victory.

“It wasn’t the best performance in terms of passing and getting players forward, it was about keeping a clean sheet and getting that victory, but the lads that came on did what they needed to do.

“We would hope to play nicer football at times but sometimes it’s about getting the result and getting the three points.”

In a game that lacked quality and goalmouth action the visitors could have broken the deadlock when Ashley Nadesan forced a good save from Rovers keeper Murphy.

But it was the home side who opened the scoring on 67 minutes when Turnbull fired home a left-footed effort from 12 yards.

Crawley continued to push forward and were handed a lifeline with 10 minutes remaining when Joe Lynch was brought down in the box, only for Dom Telford to blast his spot-kick over the bar.

Two victories in four days means Rovers slim play-off hopes remain in the balance while Crawley’s hunt for a first away win of the season continues.

A fourth defeat on the bounce means Scott Lindsey’s side stay in the relegation places having registered just one victory in their last 11 games.

Lindsey said: “It’s unfair really, we were outstanding tonight and every single player was brilliant. They deserved so much more than what we’ve come away with.

“We’re really disappointed with the result but performance-wise I thought we were really good as this is a difficult place to come and I felt we dominated the game in large parts.

“We competed really well, created chances and obviously the penalty you’d back Dom 99 times out of 100 to score that – it’s really disappointing.

“We competed really well throughout the side and were aggressive and had players who had the bit between the teeth and I thought there were lots of positives to take.

“It’s a game we wanted to win, we didn’t want to draw, we wanted to win it and the supporters could see that. I’m really disappointed as they’ve come a long way and we’re sending them home with nothing.”