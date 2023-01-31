Transfer deadline day – Fernandez, Cancelo and Caicedo in the spotlight
- Chelsea have already spent almost £200million this month and could still make the record-breaking signing of Enzo Fernandez.
- Joao Cancelo is set to complete his loan move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City.
- Will Moises Caicedo still be a Brighton player by the end of the day? Arsenal are keen on the Ecuador midfielder.
- Nottingham Forest have also seen plenty of transfer action since last summer and they do not appear done yet either.
- Sean Dyche's arrival at Everton could well see movement in and out of Goodison Park.
0700
Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.
The January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening as clubs look to finalise their squads for the business end of the season.
This day has produced some memorable deals in past years, with Liverpool swooping for Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll after selling Fernando Torres to Chelsea for £50m in 2011, while Arsenal went big on bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.
It remains to be seen if there will be any such fireworks today but we will bring you all the latest as deals are discussed, dissected and decided.
