Transfer Deadline Day – Taking a look at the biggest deals so far

Clubs are looking to secure last-minute deals to strengthen their squads on deadline day before the transfer window slams shut.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best deals done so far.

Aaron Ramsdale

Southampton have completed a move for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal, after the goalkeeper fell out of favour following the arrival of David Raya at the Emirates Stadium. The 26-year-old made the switch to St Mary’s for a fee of £25million and agreed a four-year deal. Ramsdale is expected to go straight into the squad to face Brentford over the weekend after making 89 appearances for the Gunners.

Sam Johnstone

Wolves have announced the signing of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace on a four-year deal. The 31-year-old is expected to challenge current number one Jose Sa for a regular spot between the sticks at Molineux. Johnstone has plenty of experience under his belt having made over 350 senior appearances as well as earning four caps for England.

Neal Maupay

Marseille have sealed a move for Everton forward Neal Maupay on a season-long loan deal. The Ligue 1 side have an obligation to buy the forward at the end of the season. The 28-year-old joined Everton in 2022 from Brighton and scored just once in 32 appearances for the Toffees and spent last season at former club Brentford on loan.

Mikey Johnston

West Brom have announced the signing of winger Mikey Johnston from Celtic on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee. Johnston becomes the Baggies’ 10th signing of the summer and makes the permanent switch after he scored seven goals in 20 appearances on loan with the club last season.

Djordje Petrovic

Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has joined French outfit RC Strasbourg on loan for the rest of the season. The 24-year-old walked through the door at Stamford Bridge last summer and went on to make 31 appearances, including a start in their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool in the February.

Jeremy Sarmiento

Burnley have finalised a move for Jeremy Sarmiento who joins the club on a season-long loan deal from Brighton. The 22-year-old played a part in Ipswich’s promotion to the Premier League last season and will now look to do the same with the Clarets. The Ecuador international scored three times in 20 appearances for the Tractor Boys in the Championship last season.