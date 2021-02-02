Transfer window winners: Reds and Baggies boost squads as Gunners have clearout

The January transfer window is shut and Premier League clubs can no longer add to their squads for the second half of the season.

It was a quiet month of spending but some clubs were able to strengthen, some kept hold of their best players and others shed some of their deadwood.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the winners of the transfer window.

Ben Davies

Few enjoyed a final 24 hours of the transfer window more than defender Ben Davies. The 25-year-old was plying his trade for Preston in the Championship and pondering a summer move to Celtic. Now, after a defensive crisis at Liverpool saw the Premier League champions forced into action late in the window he is at Anfield following a whirlwind £500,000 move. Instead of preparing to play Rotherham this weekend, he will be in contention to face Manchester City in a possible season-defining match. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be pleased with how things panned out on transfer deadline day as his side also signed Turkey central defender Ozan Kabak from Schalke.

Arsenal

TODO: define component type factbox

Arsenal are on a resurgence in the Premier League and supplemented their squad with the signings of goalkeeper Mat Ryan and attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard. But it was perhaps the outgoings that made it an impressive month for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta was able to sweep the broom and clear out a lot of players deemed surplus to requirements. Mesut Ozil’s time at the club finally came to an end after a couple of years in the wilderness as he joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer while a host of other players also left. Sead Kolasinac, William Saliba, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock either left on loan or were released on a free.

West Brom

Robert Snodgrass was reunited with Sam Allardyce at West Brom (PA Wire)

The Baggies undoubtedly needed reinforcements if they are to have any chance of beating the drop this season and Sam Allardyce was able to bring five bodies through the door. A reunion with Robert Snodgrass from West Ham was completed early in the window, with veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan also brought in. Striker Mbaye Diagne arrived on loan from Galatasaray, Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu came from Celta Vigo and they beat off competition from other Premier League clubs to sign Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal.

Josh King

As it was for many, 2020 was a tough year for Josh King. Linked with a January move to Manchester United, he stayed at Bournemouth and was unable to help them avoid relegation to the Championship. Then, amid reported summer interest from Premier League clubs, the Norway international remained with the Cherries, but did not exactly enjoy life at the lower level, failing to score in 12 appearances. Despite the poor season, with his contract up in six months, Jason Tindall’s men decided to cash in on King, who suddenly found himself with a choice of Premier League clubs. The 29-year-old opted to join Everton and will now find himself playing alongside the likes of James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.