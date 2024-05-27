Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool had good season and made progress

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold insists Liverpool have had a good season despite a disappointing end to the campaign.

After winning the Carabao Cup in February the team were in contention for an unprecedented quadruple until things began to unravel as they lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup and then dropped out of the Europa League and title race over the course of fortnight in April.

It meant manager Jurgen Klopp’s farewell ended with a feeling of frustration but after securing a return to the Champions League with a third-place finish Alexander-Arnold insists progress has been made.

“It was a good season, built on last season, got better as a team, challenged for the title, took it far and we improved,” he told the club’s website.

“Any time you improve means that it’s a good season. Take the positives and move forward and hopefully (do it) again next season.”

Alexander-Arnold, who is set to be part of England’s Euro 2024 squad, endured frustration of his own after missing two months with a knee injury.

However, he said it had helped him learn an important lesson.

Any time you improve means that it's a good season. Take the positives and move forward

“Of course it’s never nice to be injured. You want to play as many games as you can and help the team, but sometimes these things happen,” he added.

“It was a tough time, it was one that taught me to be patient and a time that was difficult.

“It just makes you stronger, appreciate the times when you’re fit and able to play games.”