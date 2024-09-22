Trent Alexander-Arnold out to shift perception of defensive weakness

Trent Alexander-Arnold is focused on changing the perception of him as a defender rather than the ongoing speculation about his Liverpool future.

The England right-back’s vision and passing range have made him a pivotal player for the club and an increasingly important one for his country but it is his work off the ball where he wants to make the most impression.

Since he made his debut as an 18-year-old in 2016 the notion that his abilities in an attacking capacity have masked his deficiencies in front of his own goal has dogged him and probably cost him more England caps under the safety-first management of Gareth Southgate.

But in the possession-based system employed by Arne Slot, Alexander-Arnold has been able to do more work on the defensive side of his game and he feels he is benefiting from the input of the new head coach.

“I think that perception was perhaps harsh if I am honest,” said the 25-year-old after providing another assist for one of Luis Diaz’s two goals in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth, in which Darwin Nunez also scored on his first start since April.

“It was a big perception and it was hard to shrug off with just one good defensive game.

“But when you put a lot together – we have had four out of five (Premier League) clean sheets, that is exceptional from a backline.

“I have responsibilities to make sure my winger doesn’t get a sniff in the game. I set targets for every game – how many times am I dribbled past, how many times does he get a cross, how many times a shot?”

Slot has given Alexander-Arnold greater freedom than he had even under predecessor Jurgen Klopp, having tweaked the framework to make the team more solid, but there has also been individual input from the new boss.

“We talked about targets and aims and I said to him that I would like to be the defender that no one wants to come up against in Europe,” Alexander-Arnold added.

“We agreed that he will be harsh on me. Any time an attacker gets past me he will call it out in meetings and individual meetings and say this cannot happen.

“It is really refreshing to have a manager who will help and guide and teach me how to be better.

“I am someone who wants to learn, someone who strives to be the best ever.

“Defences win championships, that is the old saying.”

I would like to be the defender that no one wants to come up against in Europe

Alexander-Arnold is one of three senior Liverpool players whose contract runs out in the summer, the others being Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

It is understood all three want to stay but that it is incumbent on the club to make suitable offers.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” said Alexander-Arnold.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked what was the most significant part of his decision-making process he added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”