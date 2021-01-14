Triple boost for Harrogate

Ryan Fallowfield is available for Harrogate this weekend
By NewsChain Sport
11:43am, Thu 14 Jan 2021
Harrogate are boosted by the return to contention of Ryan Fallowfield, Brendan Kiernan and Aaron Martin for the home game against Exeter.

The trio recently tested positive for Covid-19 and have now completed their self-isolation.

Midfielder Lloyd Kerry starts a three-match ban following his dismissal in last week’s defeat at Cambridge.

Defender Mitchell Roberts, signed on loan from Birmingham last week, sustained a hamstring injury on his debut and is expected to miss out.

Exeter skipper Jake Taylor is a major doubt after sustaining a hamstring injury in the midweek home draw against Bolton.

Defenders Tom Parkes and Jake Caprice, plus midfielder Josh Key will all be assessed after boss Matt Taylor revealed they were struggling towards the end of that match.

Left-back Lewis Page will also be monitored after recently returning from injury, but Pierce Sweeney returned to action against Bolton.

Full-back Sweeney played the full 90 minutes after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained on Boxing Day.

