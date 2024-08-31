Trophies remain firmly on the agenda for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United

Erik ten Hag is ‘quite confident’ Manchester United will claim more trophies this season.

The Red Devils have started their Premier League with a win and a loss but there are plenty of trophy opportunities on offer this season in domestic competitions and the Europa League.

United continue their league campaign on Sunday with a clash against fierce rivals Liverpool and speaking ahead of that game, Ten Hag insisted that his side can go for silverware again this year.

He told a press conference: “We won the last two years, behind City, the most trophies in English football.

“We performed the last two seasons. Also this year we want to win and want to win trophies.

“I’m quite confident that we will build to this. That is what I did the last 11 years, we will work on the process and we go in for our next targets, we go for trophies.

“There is only one thing in football, that is about at the end of the season if you win prizes, trophies or not.”

Under Ten Hag, United ended a six-year trophy drought in February last year with victory in the Carabao Cup final over Newcastle.

However, pressure mounted on the Dutchman last season after the club, where they sank to their lowest finish of the Premier League era after coming eighth.

Despite speculation about Ten Hag’s future at United, they finished the season on a high with an FA Cup triumph over Premier League champions Manchester City and the manager was given a contract extension in July.

When asked if he deserved more credit for his role at the club, Ten Hag said: “I don’t care if I get the credit or if I don’t get the credit.

“We had to build this club, we progress young players, we won trophies, so what can I do more?

“As far as I know the fans are happy with me. It’s not about me, it’s about Man United.

“Of course we set higher targets, we have higher ambitions – the club, the leadership, the team.

“Everyone, they see the potential and now we have to work very hard to achieve the targets.”

Ten Hag faces fellow Dutchman Arne Slot on Sunday after the former Feyenoord manager took charge of Liverpool in the summer.

Under Slot, the Anfield club have two wins from two in the Premier League but Ten Hag believes his team are at a different stage in their development compared to United.

“Liverpool are in a different phase of the life cycle and they have a team that’s mature – players who are already playing (a) long (time) together and who are very experienced. We are much more mixed and we have to build a new team.

“The players, the partnerships and relationships in that team are very clear, that is what (Slot) inherited and is built over the past years.

“Things are still the same, but also I have seen some things he has already brought in.”

Harry Maguire continued his return from injury with a start against Brighton last Saturday before earning a recall to the England squad this week and Ten Hag hopes the defender can play an “important role” this season.

He said: “We have a squad who have more than 11 starting players. We need rotation throughout the season to keep everyone fit because no one can play all the games.

“But Harry Maguire will definitely play an important role for us. I’m very happy for him that he’s back (in the England squad) and it tells something about his performances in the last couple of games.”