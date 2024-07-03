Turkey’s Merih Demiral faces UEFA probe for ‘alleged inappropriate behaviour’
Turkey’s Euro 2024 last-16 matchwinner Merih Demiral is under investigation by UEFA for allegedly making a political gesture as he celebrated his country’s victory over Austria.
Demiral scored twice as Turkey beat Austria 2-1 in an entertaining encounter in Leipzig, both following corners from teenage star Arda Guler.
UEFA issued a statement on Wednesday morning confirming an ethics and disciplinary investigator had been appointed in accordance with Article 31 (4) of its disciplinary regulations to look into “alleged inappropriate behaviour”.
UEFA is understood to be investigating whether Demiral gave a so-called ‘wolf’s salute’, a gesture linked to the Turkish nationalist movement.
Demiral, who plays for Saudi club Al Ahli, opened the scoring in the first minute and added a second just before the hour mark.
