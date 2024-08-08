Tussle at the top and new faces in the dugout – Premier League talking points

Another Premier League campaign is nearly upon us and plenty of intrigue surrounds the 33rd edition of the competition.

Can Manchester City win a fifth straight title or will old and new challengers arise, while how will Ipswich fare on their long-awaited top-flight return?

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Third time lucky for Arsenal?

Manchester City are in an unprecedented era of dominance after they secured a fourth consecutive Premier League crown in May, but they were once again pushed all the way by Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been the main challengers to City in each of the last two campaigns, finishing five points behind them in the 2022-23 season and only two points off the summit last time around.

Arsenal have added Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori to an already rock-solid defence, while Jurrien Timber will be like a new signing after his injury-hit debut season. Will it be enough to deny City?

Life after Klopp

Arne Slot has the unenviable task of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and it already feels like choppy waters could be on the horizon for the Dutchman.

Pre-season results have been mixed, but more significantly Liverpool have failed to make a single signing and uncertainty remains over the future of key figures Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also only has a year left on his deal and Slot’s third match in charge will be a trip to Old Trafford. The former Feyenoord boss will know a strong start is pivotal to prevent further pining for Klopp, who has spent his new-found time off attending a Taylor Swift concert and touring Euro 2024.

All eyes on Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag was deemed a dead man walking for much of the 2023-24 campaign, but ended it with more silverware after an impressive FA Cup final triumph over City and the Dutchman has secured himself a new contract during the summer.

With the feet of new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe firmly under the table at Old Trafford, could Ten Hag benefit from the refreshed structure on the football side of things?

He has already been backed in the transfer window, with attacker Joshua Zirkzee brought in from Bologna and 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro from Lille, although the latter is set to be out for three months with a foot injury suffered in pre-season. Ten Hag recently admitted United were “a long way away” from competing for the biggest competitions but will have to oversee a vast improvement on last season’s eighth-placed finish.

Champions League qualification a free-for-all?

Aston Villa were the surprise team to finish in the top four last season after Newcastle achieved the same feat in 2023.

Could another contender be in the mix this time? Away from City and Arsenal, the other spots appear up for grabs, with Tottenham eager to improve in Ange Postecoglou’s second season but Liverpool possibly set for a transitional period.

Villa will have to cope with the demands of Champions League football, while Newcastle are not in Europe so can focus fully on the domestic front. Chelsea, meanwhile, are ready for life under yet another head coach in Enzo Maresca.

Young guns at the helm

Fabian Hurzeler made history in June when he took over as Brighton boss, the 31-year-old becoming the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history. Hurzeler made his name guiding St Pauli to Bundesliga promotion last season but is not alone as a top-flight rookie.

Russell Martin will manage in the Premier League for the first time after he masterminded play-off success for Southampton, giving the 38-year-old an opportunity to further boost his growing reputation.

Kieran McKenna, who has led Ipswich to back-to-back promotions, is four months older than Martin but will also make his top-flight bow as a head coach, despite past experience at Manchester United.