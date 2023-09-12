Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are both showing interest in Man Utd player, Donny van de Beek, who could exit the club this week ahead of the Turkish Super Lig transfer window closing on Friday. Van de Beek's 2022/23 season was cut short by injury, leading to only 10 appearances. His future at United looks uncertain, particularly as he has been omitted from the Champions League squad, signalling a possible move either this week or in the January transfer window.

Liverpool may eye Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, amidst concrete interest from Al Ittihad. Despite rejecting a £150m bid, the club foresees renewed interest next summer when Salah's contract has a year left. Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of Europe's stand-out performers following impressive performances for Napoli. He would need to improve focus and consistency to match Salah's non-penalty xG, but he is still considered a top-quality target with a near-impossible task to emulate Salah's performance.

West Bromwich Albion have secured the season-long loan of full-back Pipa from Bulgarian team Ludogorets. The experienced player, who has previously worked with Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield Town and Olympiacos, brings depth to the club's right-side defence. Corberan expressed delight about the reunion, highlighting Pipa's versatility, professional attitude, and Championship and Champions League experience. The signing supports the club's need for competition in all pitch positions and aids in enhancing defensive options.

Michael Beale has hinted at potential transfer activity for Rangers in the final week of the summer transfer window. Key midfielder, Glen Kamara, is set to move to Leeds United, while rumours circulate about a possible departure for playmaker Ianis Hagi, possibly to Maccabi Tel Aviv, Trabzonspor, or Deportivo Alaves. Beale confirmed that while there may be exits from the squad, there would likely not be many incoming transfers, with younger players possibly being loaned out for first-team experience.

Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos has yet to sign with a new club following his departure from Rangers FC 48 days ago. Despite his record as the club's top all-time European goal scorer, Morelos has struggled to find a new team. He is currently training alone while linked to transfer rumours. Clubs such as Sevilla, Galatasaray and Watford showed interest, but as pre-season ends, Morelos may return to South America. Brazilian team Santos may recruit him as a replacement for key attacker Marcos Leonardo. Alternatively, Gremio could offer a deal for him to back-up Luis Suarez, as per a report from Tura TV.

Manchester United eye a one-year deal with Jonny Evans, the former Premier League winner, after his release from Leicester City. Despite recent defeats in pre-season matches, United remain confident heading into the new season. However, their interest in rising star Jarrad Branthwaite has been rebuffed by Everton, even though a £15 million bid from PSV Eindhoven has reportedly been turned down. With Evans set to offer squad depth rather than secure a starting spot, United may need to rethink their transfer strategy.