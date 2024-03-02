02 March 2024

Two-goal second-half show gives Daggers victory over Altrincham

By NewsChain Sport
02 March 2024

Josh Rees and Harry Phipps struck in the second half as Dagenham and Redbridge claimed a 3-1 win over Altrincham in the Vanarama National League.

Daggers took the lead on 42 minutes at Victoria Road when Ryan Hill converted from the spot after a foul on Tom Eastman but this was quickly cancelled out by a penalty at the other end.

This time Eastman was the guilty party with a trip on Regan Linney, who stepped up to score himself.

Chris Conn-Clarke hit the post for Altrincham after the break but Rees put Daggers ahead from close range on the hour and Phipps secured victory five minutes later.

