Two-goal second-half show gives Daggers victory over Altrincham
Josh Rees and Harry Phipps struck in the second half as Dagenham and Redbridge claimed a 3-1 win over Altrincham in the Vanarama National League.
Daggers took the lead on 42 minutes at Victoria Road when Ryan Hill converted from the spot after a foul on Tom Eastman but this was quickly cancelled out by a penalty at the other end.
This time Eastman was the guilty party with a trip on Regan Linney, who stepped up to score himself.
Chris Conn-Clarke hit the post for Altrincham after the break but Rees put Daggers ahead from close range on the hour and Phipps secured victory five minutes later.
