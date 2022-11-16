Tyler Goodrham winner at Woking earns Oxford place in FA Cup second round
Tyler Goodrham’s goal sent Oxford into the second round of the FA Cup as they managed to avoid an upset against Woking with a 2-1 away victory.
The U’s are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions but were pushed all the way by the National League high-flyers, who had won their previous four and came within inches of taking the first-round tie to a replay.
Oxford went ahead in the 39th minute when Billy Bodin bundled in from close range after Matty Taylor had miscontrolled Steve Seddon’s cross.
However, Woking equalised just four minutes later when midfielder Rohan Ince whipped a terrific effort into the bottom corner from just outside the area to send the teams in level at half-time.
What turned out to be the U’s winner came eight minutes into the second half when 19-year-old Goodrham collected Cameron Brannagan’s pass before finishing low across Woking goalkeeper Craig Ross.
The hosts fought until the last and came within a whisker of forcing a replay when Jim Kellermann’s overhead kick came back off the crossbar.
Oxford will host fellow League One side Exeter in the second round.
