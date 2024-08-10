Tylor Golden nets winner as Altrincham overcome early red to beat Woking
Tylor Golden scored the winning goal for Altrincham against Woking in an ill-tempered Vanarama National League clash which saw both sides reduced to 10 men.
Altrincham appeared to have their backs against the wall when Eddy Jones was shown a straight red card for a foul on Cian Harries after just 12 minutes.
However, Golden put the home side ahead when he scored a fine goal on his debut with 27 minutes gone.
Woking’s hopes of an equaliser were dealt a blow when they were reduced to 10 men after Dale Gorman was dismissed for a second bookable offence early in the second half.
And Altrincham did enough to see out the game and open their campaign with all three points.
