13 September 2022

Tyreke Johnson bags brace as Woking cruise to victory over Oldham

By NewsChain Sport
13 September 2022

Tyreke Johnson scored twice as Woking eased to a 3-0 win over Oldham in the National League.

The former Southampton striker opened the scoring for the Cards in the 19th minute as he fired low after beating two defenders in the box.

Nine minutes later it was 2-0 when Luke Wilkinson headed home from a corner.

Johnson wrapped up an impressive three points before the hour when he lashed home after Josh Casey and Jim Kellerman combined.

