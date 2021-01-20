Tyreke Johnson signs permanent deal with Gillingham
15:18pm, Wed 20 Jan 2021
Gillingham have completed the permanent signing of forward Tyreke Johnson from Southampton.
The 22-year-old had initially joined the Gills on loan earlier this month and made his debut in the home Sky Bet League One defeat by Burton.
Johnson had made one Premier League appearance for Southampton, but featured regularly in the club’s under-23 team.
During 2020, the forward spent time in the United States on loan at Hartford Athletic.
Southampton said in a statement on the club website: “The club would like to thank Tyreke for all his hard work and dedication throughout his time here, and wish him all the very best for the future.”