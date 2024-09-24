24 September 2024

Tyrese Sinclair at the double as York ease past Solihull

York kept pace at the top of the National League with a 3-0 victory at Solihull Moors.

Tyrese Sinclair bagged a late brace after Ashley Nathaniel-George’s opener to take the Minstermen second, level on points with leaders Barnet.

Former Maidenhead winger Nathaniel-George netted his third goal of the season in the 42nd minute, firing home after goalkeeper Laurie Walker spilled a long ball down the field.

Sinclair, who replaced the injured Nathaniel-George on the stroke of half-time, made it 2-0 in the 81st minute with a curling effort that gave Walker no chance.

He sealed the win for York three minutes later, converting from close range from fellow substitute Lenell John-Lewis’ pass.

