21 March 2022

Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters handed first senior England call-ups

By NewsChain Sport
21 March 2022

Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell and Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters have been handed their first England senior call-ups.

The full-backs will also be joined in the squad for the forthcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast by West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The new additions to Gareth Southgate’s group follow the withdrawal of Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Tammy Abraham through injury.

It is 22-year-old Mitchell’s first involvement with England at any level while Walker-Peters, a 2017 Under-20 World Cup winner, has made nine appearances for the under-21s.

England host Switzerland on Saturday and Ivory Coast the following Tuesday, both at Wembley.

