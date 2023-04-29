29 April 2023

Tyrone Marsh goal secures play-off spot for Boreham Wood

By NewsChain Sport
29 April 2023

Tyrone Marsh’s first-half goal sealed Boreham Wood’s place in the National League play-offs as they beat Yeovil 1-0.

Charlie Cooper had a chance for Yeovil that went just wide but the hosts took the lead in the 26th minute through a Marsh header.

Nathan Ashmore was forced to make a good save after half-time from Chiori Johnson’s long-distance effort for the Glovers and Cooper came close again with his shot going just over the bar.

Reo Griffiths then tested Ashmore again but he was able to make a comfortable save and the Wood were able to see the game out as they now look ahead to the play-offs.

The Wood finished sixth in the table while the already-relegated Glovers were 22nd.

