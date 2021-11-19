19 November 2021

UEFA fines Celtic for ‘provocative and offensive’ banner displayed by fans

By NewsChain Sport
19 November 2021

Celtic have been fined by UEFA over a banner displayed by their fans during the Europa League match against Ferencvaros on October 19.

The anti-UEFA banner was described as “provocative and offensive” by the organisation’s control ethics and disciplinary body and the club have been fined 15,000 euro (over £12,500).

The banner, which depicted the TV show Countdown and included the letters FCUKUFEA, was seen as a criticism of the decision to schedule the match as a 3.30pm kick-off to avoid a clash with Champions League games being played later that evening.

Underneath the main banner was a second one which read: “Conundrum clue: Fans before TV”.

