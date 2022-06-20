UEFA fines Rangers for incidents during Europa League victory over RB Leipzig
Rangers have been punished for incidents at the home leg of their Europa League semi-final victory over RB Leipzig last month.
The Ibrox club have been fined 6,000 Euros (£5,150) for the “throwing of objects” from the stand, while they have incurred an additional penalty for “lighting of fireworks” during the match on May 5, which the Scots won 3-1.
Details of the sanctions have just been released following a meeting earlier this month of UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body.
It means Rangers have incurred fines amounting to well over £100,000 during their run to the Europa League final after being penalised for several indiscretions in the earlier rounds.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox