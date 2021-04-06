UEFA open disciplinary proceedings against Ondrej Kudela and Glen Kamara

Glen Kamara and Ondrej Kudela
Glen Kamara and Ondrej Kudela (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:45pm, Tue 06 Apr 2021
UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela after investigating racism claims.

Kudela has been handed a one-match provisional suspension while UEFA investigate allegations of racist abuse levelled against him by Kamara.

Slavia had earlier stated that the Czech international defender would not be travelling to London for their Europa League clash with Arsenal this week because of illness.

Rangers v Slavia Prague – UEFA Europa League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Ibrox Stadium (PA Wire)

The Czech leaders denied Kamara’s claims and accused the Finland midfielder of punching Kudela after their 2-0 victory at Ibrox on March 18.

A UEFA statement added: “Further information about this case will be made available once the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken a decision in due course.”

Police Scotland are also investigating the allegations against Kudela and Slavia filed a criminal complaint against Kamara.

