UEFA president says European Super League clubs have made ‘huge mistake’

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has urged the bosses of England’s ‘Big Six’ clubs who have signed up to the breakaway European Super League to “come to their senses”.

The six are within a group of 12 European heavyweights who are founder members of the new competition, threatening to fundamentally alter the shape of football on the continent.

They have faced criticism from within the Premier League, with Everton and Brighton speaking out on Tuesday against the plans. The other 14 English top-flight sides are meeting to discuss a way forward following the weekend’s developments.

There are reports that some executives at the breakaway clubs are getting cold feet after 48 hours of almost unanimous criticism, and Ceferin warned: “Gentlemen, you made a huge mistake.

“What matters is that there is still time to change your mind. Everyone makes mistakes.

“Come to your senses, not out of love for football, because I imagine some of you don’t have much of that, but out of respect for those who bleed themselves dry so that they can go to the stadium to support the team and want the dream to be kept alive.”

Ceferin was addressing the 45th UEFA Congress in Montreux, and was preceded on the stage by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

He did not explicitly threaten to ban players at European Super League clubs from future World Cups, but did say to the clubs involved: “If some elect to go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice. They are responsible for their choice.

“Concretely, this means either you’re in or you’re out. You cannot be half in or half out.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a round table with representatives from football governing bodies as well as fans’ representatives on Tuesday to discuss the proposed breakaway competition.

UEFA is taking legal advice on the sanctions it might be able to impose, from expelling clubs to banning players from international competition including Euro 2020.

In an interview with Spanish TV, however, European Super League chairman Florentino Perez was vehement that expulsion from the Champions League would not happen.

“It will not happen, the law protects us,” he told El Chiringuito. “We will not get into legal issues. It is impossible.”

UEFA’s head of women’s football, Nadine Kessler, warned of the damage the creation of a European Super League would do to the female game.

A plane with a ‘Say No To Super League’ banner flies over Elland Road on Monday (PA Wire)

“All the great steps made in recent years… will have less of a chance of becoming a reality,” she said.

A club statement from Everton was scathing about the Super League signatories.

“The backlash is understandable and deserved – and has to be listened to,” it read.

“This preposterous arrogance is not wanted anywhere in football outside of the clubs that have drafted this plan.

“On behalf of everyone associated with Everton, we respectfully ask that the proposals are immediately withdrawn and that the private meetings and subversive practises that have brought our beautiful game to possibly its lowest ever position in terms of trust end now.”