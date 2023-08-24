Unai Emery appears to do U-turn on transfer target after Villa thrash Hibs in Europe

Unai Emery has hinted that Lucas Digne, Aston Villa's left-back, is now more likely to remain at the club despite recent transfer rumours. Digne has delivered impressive performances, including a hat-trick of assists in the Europa Conference League play-off win against Hibernian. Emery suggested Digne's continued role in the team is important, especially due to an injury to Alex Moreno. Despite Digne's strong performances, Villa may still consider finding a less costly replacement.

Rangers manager, Michael Beale, is close to finalising his summer squad overhaul with just over a week left until the transfer window closes. Midfielder Glen Kamara is poised for a £5.5m move to Leeds United, while other players are also exploring exit options. Beale is still eager to strengthen the defence with a left-sided option as Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz attract interest from Europe. GlasgowWorld outlines ten potential transfer deals the Rangers may still pursue ahead of the deadline.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' boss Gary O’Neil has hinted at a long-term stay for 21-year-old striker Fábio Silva, amid transfer rumours. Despite a 4-1 defeat to Brighton, O'Neil commended Silva's performance and implied his inclusion in future plans. After scoring for Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven during loan spells in the 2022/23 season, Silva attracted interest from Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal. However, with vacancies left by Raúl Jiménez and Diego Costa, Silva could secure substantial playing time at Wolves.

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Galatasaray attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo on a season-long loan, following Emiliano Buendía's serious knee injury. Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Zaniolo has fulfilled a comprehensive medical and signed his contract, with an announcement pending. The contract includes an option to purchase for around £18.9 million if he appears more than 30 times, plus further add-ons. Despite interest from Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus, Zaniolo chose Villa. BirminghamWorld suggests that Villa's transfer activities are not complete, with an additional forward desired. Bids for World Cup winner Marcos Acuña have also been reportedly submitted.

Free agent Alfredo Morelos, previously of Rangers, remains without a club since his contract expired 48 days ago. Despite his record as Rangers' leading European goal scorer, the Colombian international has failed to secure a new contract with a club in Europe. Clubs such as Sevilla, Galatasaray and Watford had shown interest but are no longer pursuing. Now, a return to South America may be on the cards, with Santos and Gremio named as potential destinations. Despite interest from Russian clubs, concerns about Morelos' attitude and fitness continue to impede his prospects.

The Premier League 2023/24 season has seen clubs across the UK buying new players to boost competitiveness. Whilst no club has refrained from adding new additions, some, such as Aston Villa, Arsenal and Chelsea have made significant investments. Notably, Chelsea's acquisition of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion, set a British record at £115 million. The transfer market activity has significantly altered the squad values. The ranking of all 20 clubs, along with their most valuable player, reflects this changes.