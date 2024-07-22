Unai Emery can help take my game to the next level at Aston Villa – Amadou Onana

New Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana believes manager Unai Emery can help him unlock his potential as the club prepare for their first season in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old Belgium international has signed a five-year deal after moving from Everton, for a fee believed to be in the region of £50million.

Onana’s arrival helps boost Emery’s squad as they prepare for a long-awaited return to European club football’s elite competition, but the player is hoping to gain some benefit from the experience the manager has.

“There’s a healthy atmosphere here to grow as a player and as a man,” he told the club’s website.

“The team played very attractive football last season with loads of goals and will now be playing in the Champions League.

“I’ll be playing in the Champions League again and that’s very exciting.

“We also have a manager that’s one of the best in the business and I think he can take my game to the next level.”

Onana will also be leaning on advice from a familiar face, his Belgium team-mate Youri Tielemans.

“Youri played a big part in me being here because he told me lots of good stuff about the club,” he added.

“He’s someone I’m used to playing with in the national team, so I’m looking forward to training with him on a daily basis.

“He’s someone who’s got the experience to help and guide me throughout the whole process.”

Onana follows Ross Barkley from Luton, Juventus pair Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea, Sheffield United’s Cameron Archer, Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, former winger Jaden Philogene from Hull and former Everton team-mate Lewis Dobbin through the doors at Villa Park this summer.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz left for Juventus last month, which freed up money and space while keeping Villa within Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Everton will also be grateful for the influx of cash for a player who failed to make much of an impact at Goodison Park in a struggling team since his £35m arrival from Lille two years ago.