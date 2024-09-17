Unai Emery dedicates Aston Villa’s Champions League win to ex-striker Gary Shaw

Unai Emery dedicated Aston Villa’s debut Champions League win over Young Boys to former striker Gary Shaw.

Villa’s return to the top table of European football was overshadowed by Monday’s death of Shaw, a golden boy of the club’s past success at this level when he helped them to European Cup glory in 1982.

Emery wanted his current crop before the game to win it for Shaw and they listened as they began life in the modernised competition in style thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey and Amadou Onana.

The Spaniard said: “We try to follow. Forty-two years they achieved winning the Champions League and winning the trophy.

“Of course we want to dedicate this victory to Gary Shaw, his family and all of the Aston Villa family.

“We want to try to get in our way and follow what that team achieved.”

The Prince of Wales also paid tribute to Shaw.

Villa fan William tweeted: “The last time @AVFCOfficial won in the top European competition, it was the month before I was born. Let’s hope tonight is the first step towards another European adventure!

“My thoughts this evening are also with Villa legend Gary Shaw’s friends and family following his passing yesterday.”

Goals from Tielemans and Ramsey in the space of 11 first-half minutes gave Villa control after Young Boys had started strongly.

Ollie Watkins had a goal disallowed for handball in the build-up, with Jhon Duran also seeing an effort scrubbed out for the same reason.

Onana killed the game in the final 10 minutes to give Villa the perfect start.

“We were adapting at the beginning to the plastic pitch, it’s very different,” Emery added. “We were losing some balls, they were attacking.

“We defended well and Emiliano (Martinez) was doing his work. We were feeling better on the pitch, getting in the box and creating some chances and scored from a set-piece then we were feeling confident.

“But it’s very, very important how we got the win – by respecting the opponent and being responsible.

“The players were mature, organised and imposing throughout the game.”

Emery played down injury fears for England striker Watkins, who came off on the hour and was pictured with ice on his heel.

“He’s working well, he played well and I decided to change him like another player. He’s OK,” he said.

Young Boys coach Patrick Rahmen knew his side had to be perfect to have any chance.

“Of course we are disappointed, we had great plans for tonight,” he said.

“We started the match well and we played well for the first 30 minutes. We needed the perfect game tonight and we didn’t manage it. We deserved to lose.”