Unai Emery signs new five-year contract at Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has signed a new five-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The Spaniard has been rewarded after guiding Villa to a fourth-placed finish and Champions League qualification last season.

Emery has transformed Villa’s fortunes since taking charge in October 2022 with the club just three points above the relegation zone.

Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris said: “We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core and we are delighted that he has signed a new deal with the club until 2029.

“As we move into our historic, 150th anniversary year, there is a lot to look forward to with Unai at the helm.”

Emery, 52, arrived at Villa with a strong reputation as a four-time Europa League winner following impressive spells with Sevilla and Villarreal.

He had also won Ligue 1 with Paris St Germain and had Premier League experience after a year in charge of Arsenal from 2018-19.

After making an immediate impact by steering the club to a seventh-placed finish in 2023, he has now guided Villa back into Europe’s elite competition for the first time since 1983.

With a number of high-profile managerial vacancies opening up this summer, the club have acted decisively to secure his services for the long term.

Emery told the club’s website, www.avfc.co.uk: “I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club.

“Since I came to Villa with (co-owner) Wes (Edens) and Nassef we found always the best environment and structure to develop a project with the highest ambition.

“There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa and the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home. We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”