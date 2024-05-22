22 May 2024

Uncapped duo Ben Doak and Ross McCrorie selected in Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad

By NewsChain Sport
22 May 2024

Uncapped duo Ben Doak and Ross McCrorie have been been named in Scotland’s provisional 28-man squad for Euro 2024.

Veteran winger James Forrest has earned a recall almost three years on from his last cap following a strong finish to the domestic season.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been enlisted despite being sidelined by injury since early March, while Norwich centre-back Grant Hanley, who has played only eight minutes since March 6, has also been given a chance to prove his fitness within the national team set-up over the coming weeks.

Four goalkeepers have been selected – Norwich’s Angus Gunn, Motherwell’s Liam Kelly plus Hearts pair Craig Gordon and Zander Clark.

Wednesday’s squad announcement provides confirmation that Premier League right-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson will miss the tournament through injury along with Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

Scotland play two friendlies against Gibraltar on June 3 and Finland four days later, with Clarke set to cull two members of the current group by June 8 – the weekend before the Scots kick off the tournament against host nation Germany in Munich.

