Uncapped pair Wes Burns and Oli Denham called up by Wales
Wes Burns and Oli Denham have been added to the Wales squad.
Ipswich full-back Burns and Cardiff centre-back Denham could both be in line for their senior debuts this summer.
Striker Nathan Broadhead has been forced to withdraw from Rob Page’s squad due to injury.
Page named a 27-man squad on May 19 for the upcoming Nations League fixtures and the World Cup play-off final on June 5.
Wales will start a packed schedule by travelling to Poland for Nations League action on June 1, before heading back to Cardiff for the World Cup showdown against Scotland or Ukraine.
