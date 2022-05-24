24 May 2022

Uncapped pair Wes Burns and Oli Denham called up by Wales

By NewsChain Sport
Wes Burns and Oli Denham have been added to the Wales squad.

Ipswich full-back Burns and Cardiff centre-back Denham could both be in line for their senior debuts this summer.

Striker Nathan Broadhead has been forced to withdraw from Rob Page’s squad due to injury.

Page named a 27-man squad on May 19 for the upcoming Nations League fixtures and the World Cup play-off final on June 5.

Wales will start a packed schedule by travelling to Poland for Nations League action on June 1, before heading back to Cardiff for the World Cup showdown against Scotland or Ukraine.

