Former Celtic striker, John Hartson, suggests that a move to Celtic would be beneficial for out-of-favour Newcastle United player, Ryan Fraser. Newcastle are eager to offload Fraser, who fell out with manager Eddie Howe and hasn't played since October. Despite interest from Championship clubs, Fraser might consider moving north, as Celtic could revive his career. However, Fraser's high wages could be a potential issue. Newcastle are also seeking new clubs for Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden.

Celtic and Rangers are set for their first domestic cup action of the 2023/24 season, facing Greenock Morton and Kilmarnock respectively. In transfer news, Celtic plan to discuss new contracts with Reo Hatate and Liel Abada to ward off interest from Premier League clubs. Meanwhile, Rangers are tracking Peterborough's Ronnie Edwards, though they face competition from Premier League competitors. The transfer window remains open until the end of August.

Manchester United are preparing for their first away match of the 2023/24 season against Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday. Despite a lukewarm 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, United's performance has manager Erik ten Hag contemplating changes. With underwhelming performances from key players and injuries limiting options, the midfield and offensive strategies need rethinking. Jadon Sancho may be moved to a starting position, whilst Lisandro Martinez is likely to return after a minor knock. With an important face-off against Spurs looming, United need to fine-tune their lineup.

West Bromwich Albion are set to face Leeds United at Elland Road in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday evening. After their initial loss to Blackburn Rovers, Carlos Corberan’s team bounced back with a 3-2 victory over Swansea City. Despite Leeds' slow start to the season, gathering just one point from two matches, they remain a strong opponent. To combat this, Corberan is expected to assemble a strong line-up for the match in Yorkshire.

Chelsea winger, Hakim Ziyech, is set to finalise a transfer to Galatasaray, sparking a potential wave of player sales which could involve Callum Hudson Odoi and Romelu Lukaku. This move comes amidst interest from clubs like Al Nassr and AS Roma. The departures coincide with the Blues' strategy to offload more players, including last year's Academy Player of the Season, Lewis Hall, who was previously lined up for a loan move to Crystal Palace. Notably, Chelsea are also open to selling Conor Gallagher and other players, while considering loan moves for Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Pep Guardiola has expressed frustration over the Premier League schedule, sarcastically thanking them for allowing Manchester City to play Newcastle United on Saturday. This comes after City's UEFA Super Cup victory over Sevilla in Athens, leaving them with just two days to prepare for Newcastle's visit. Guardiola criticised the timing, referencing the team's taxing schedule, minimal rest, and travel demands, saying they "cannot complain" but need to recover and prepare for the game. This isn't the first time Guardiola has voiced concerns over the timing of the Newcastle fixture.

Liverpool are rumoured to be closing in on Stuttgart captain, Wataru Endo, as they continue their search for a new defensive midfielder. With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson leaving for Saudi Arabian clubs, the Reds are trying to fill the position. Liverpool have agreed on a £15.4 million fee for the Japan international, who will be taking his medical today. Fans are speculating on his arrival after tracking a private plane from Stuttgart to Liverpool. Endo, with 50 caps for Japan, has been with Stuttgart for four years, scoring 15 goals in 133 appearances.

The summer transfer window has two weeks remaining, with UK clubs, including Rangers, eager to conclude their business. Rangers have been active, and Michael Beale has numerous strong candidates for various positions. Football statistics experts, Transfermarkt, monitor global players' current market values, providing an assessment of Rangers' most valuable starting XI.

Liverpool's search for a new defensive midfielder continues as they fail to secure suitable replacements for departed senior stars, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Their attempts to sign Roméo Lavia and Moisés Caicedo were unsuccessful. Now, their interest in André from Fluminense seems unlikely to pay off, with the Brazilian club unwilling to part with the player until at least 2024. Despite these setbacks, Jurgen Klopp and his team remain determined to add to their squad before the transfer window closes.

As the weekend arrives, Scottish football prepares for the first knockout round of the Viaplay Cup, with Rangers hosting Greenock Morton at Ibrox. Amid ongoing summer transfer speculation, reports suggest Josh McPake, left out of Ranger's Champions League squad, is set to depart. Despite having a year left on his contract, Football Insider reports that Rangers are keen to remove him from their wage bill. McPake, a product of the club's youth academy, has had a succession of loan spells since signing his first senior contract in 2019.