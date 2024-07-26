Vaclav Cerny relishing new adventure as Rangers continue to revamp squad

Czech Republic international Vaclav Cerny is relishing the chance to experience football in another new country after joining Rangers on a season-long loan from Wolfsburg.

The 26-year-old winger has spent the bulk of his senior career in the Netherlands after coming through the Ajax academy before spells with Utrecht and Twente, from where he earned his move to Germany a year ago.

Cerny’s loan switch to Ibrox was announced on the same day that it was confirmed that Dutch attacker Sam Lammers – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Utrecht – is heading back to his homeland on a permanent basis after signing for Twente.

Cerny, who made one appearance for the Czechs at Euro 2024, is looking forward to immersing himself in Scottish football.

“My time in Dutch football was a big experience, I went there actually when I was 15, spent almost 11 years over there, so basically grew up in the Netherlands,” Cerny said in an interview with Rangers TV.

“I won something with Ajax and then moved on in my career with Twente. I had an amazing time there and obviously after that moved to Germany and after one year I am here.

“Obviously it is a big step from the Dutch competition to the Bundesliga. It was a nice experience for me, I learned new things, even when I turned 26 and have played for a long time, I learned new things about football itself.

“That is what football does, brings you new opportunities and new chances and I can’t wait to experience it here.”

Cerny won his 17th international cap when he started the Czech Republic’s second match of Euro 2024 – a 1-1 draw against Georgia last month – but his team exited the tournament at the group stage with just one point.

“It was a huge experience, not only for me but also for the team,” he said of his first major tournament appearance.

“It didn’t go as planned, but for me who missed for example the last Euros because of an ACL injury to be able to fulfil the dream I had to play at a big tournament for your country, that is something you will never forget.

“It was a nice moment to play such a game.”

Cerny is looking forward to being reunited with Brazilian forward Danilo, his former Ajax and Twente team-mate.

“I can’t wait to play with him again, as with the other guys who play here,” said the Czech. “But with Danilo there was always this special connection we talked about up until today, so I can’t wait to do it again.”

As Cerny checks in at Ibrox, Lammers has become the latest player to leave the Gers as Philippe Clement’s big clearout gathers pace.

The 27-year-old joined from Atalanta last summer but struggled for form in Glasgow and soon fell out of favour after the Belgian boss replaced Michael Beale last autumn.

“Rangers can today confirm Sam Lammers has joined FC Twente for an undisclosed fee. Everyone at Rangers wishes Sam well for the future,” read a short statement from the club on Friday night.

Several others look set to follow Lammers out of the exit door. As Gers headed to Germany to face Union Berlin in a friendly on Saturday, Connor Goldson, who has been linked with Aris Limassol, was pictured flying out of Glasgow Airport alone on Friday morning a little over 24 hours after Clement revealed the defender was holding talks with another club.

Todd Cantwell has handed in a transfer request and captain James Tavernier has been heavily linked with a move to Turkey while Ianis Hagi is reportedly close to joining Fiorentina.