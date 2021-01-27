Valerien Ismael confident Barnsley are ‘on the right path’ in Championship

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael reflected on the positives after Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw.

Mads Andersen headed the hosts ahead in the 19th minute. Latching onto a Dominik Frieser cross, the Dane scored his first Barnsley goal.

Barnsley doubled their lead shortly after the interval as Cauley Woodrow scored his first goal of the year by heading home from an Alex Mowatt free-kick in the 52nd minute.

Sheyi Ojo pulled one back for Cardiff in the 57th minute, tapping home from a Josh Murphy cross.

Kieffer Moore equalised for the side from south Wales in the 68th minute after meeting a Joe Ralls cross.

Ismael said: “It’s clear to see that we’re on the right path at the moment.

“We controlled the game and took the fight to them.

“The turning point was the mistake from the referee and the he apologised to me after the game. We have to accept that we don’t have VAR in the Championship.

“If you give Cardiff a set-piece, then it’s like giving away a penalty and they’re very difficult to defend.

“We fought hard but lost the control of the game. Cardiff came from nowhere and we made mistakes.

“It’s a mixed feeling tonight. We need to be more clinical but it’s another learning process for the guys.

“The feeling is good and the performance was there today. I think it’s clear to see that we’ve adapted in the last three months.

“A win on Saturday is our focus now. We have to prepare the guys for another fight and another way to play football.”

Cardiff manager McCarthy said: “I’m delighted with the point today. We can all learn a little bit from a committed and determined Barnsley.

“The way we came back and responded, I’d say we fought fire with fire.

“We will only succeed together, and we showed a real willingness tonight to get a point out of the game.

“Hopefully the result will give them a shot of confidence. The draw here doesn’t repair everything that’s been going on. We still conceded.

“There are parts of the game that Barnsley dominated, but I have to give my players real credit for fighting back.

“It was such a tough game and they all had to stand up to it.

“I picked the team by what I saw in training over the past two days.

“We scrapped out a really good point today.”