Veteran striker Adebayo Akinfenwa in talks over future as Wycombe rebuild
Adebayo Akinfenwa is in talks over his Wycombe future as manager Gareth Ainsworth begins the rebuilding process following the Chairboys’ relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.
Veteran striker Akinfenwa, 39, has played over 200 games for Wycombe since joining from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2016.
“Discussions are ongoing relating to the futures of other players, including Adebayo Akinfenwa, whose contract expires this summer,” said a Wycombe statement.
Wycombe have exercised options to extend the contracts of Curtis Anderson, Anis Mehmeti and Malachi Linton by a further year, and James Clark for six months.
Ryan Allsop, Cameron Yates, Giles Phillips, Darius Charles and Andron Georgiou are to leave at the end of their contracts this summer.
Loanees Josh Knight, Admiral Muskwe, Dennis Adeniran and Nnamdi Ofoborh have returned to their parent clubs.