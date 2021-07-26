Veteran striker Kevin Ellison signs new one-year deal at Newport
Veteran striker Kevin Ellison has signed a new one-year deal at Newport
The 42-year-old will also take up a coaching role with the club’s development squad.
Ellison, who has more than 700 career appearances to his name, told the club website: “I’m glad to get the deal done.
“It took a while as it was just a matter of what my coaching role with the club was going to include. I’ve signed on as a player-coach as I feel I still have a bit more to give on the pitch but I’ll also be helping out with the development squad and seeing how they progress throughout the season.”
Exiles boss Michael Flynn said: “He deserves huge credit for the way that he looks after himself and should serve as inspiration to any youngster who’s looking to make it as a professional.”
Newport later announced the signing of midfielder Finn Azaz on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.
“It’s easy to say that I’d like to grab more goals and assists this season but all I want to do is help the team win as many games as possible and be as high up the table as we can,” Azaz said.