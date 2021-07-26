Veteran striker Kevin Ellison signs new one-year deal at Newport

Kevin Ellison is staying at Newport (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
20:11pm, Mon 26 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Veteran striker Kevin Ellison has signed a new one-year deal at Newport

The 42-year-old will also take up a coaching role with the club’s development squad.

Ellison, who has more than 700 career appearances to his name, told the club website: “I’m glad to get the deal done.

“It took a while as it was just a matter of what my coaching role with the club was going to include. I’ve signed on as a player-coach as I feel I still have a bit more to give on the pitch but I’ll also be helping out with the development squad and seeing how they progress throughout the season.”

Exiles boss Michael Flynn said: “He deserves huge credit for the way that he looks after himself and should serve as inspiration to any youngster who’s looking to make it as a professional.”

Newport later announced the signing of midfielder Finn Azaz on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

“It’s easy to say that I’d like to grab more goals and assists this season but all I want to do is help the team win as many games as possible and be as high up the table as we can,” Azaz said.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Newport

PA