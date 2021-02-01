Veteran striker Nicky Maynard joins Newport on loan from Mansfield
Newport have signed veteran striker Nicky Maynard from Sky Bet League Two rivals Mansfield.
Maynard, 34, joins on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.
“I had a few offers from clubs in this league and in League One, but the gaffer (Michael Flynn) got hold of me,” Maynard told the official Newport website.
“He told me about the club and how it’s going forward, so hopefully it works out for me here.
“I want to come in, score goals and help the team push towards the top of the table.”
Exiles manager Flynn said: “Nicky has been a proven goalscorer throughout his career and will bring a wealth of experience to the club.
“He knows what it takes to get to League One after his promotion with Bury a few seasons ago.
“He’s still a player who is very hungry and I’m sure he will score the goals to keep us at the top end of the table between now and the end of the season.”
Maynard previously spent time in south Wales at Cardiff and has also played for Crewe, Bristol City, West Ham, Wigan, MK Dons, Aberdeen, Bury and Mansfield in a well-travelled career.