Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez ruled out for at least a month
Manchester United defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have been ruled out of action for at least a month with muscle injuries.
Lindelof, 29, came off with a hamstring problem during Saturday’s Premier League match against Brentford and was replaced by Argentinian centre-back Martinez.
However, the club said on Tuesday night the latter has now sustained a calf strain in training and will miss United’s next few games, starting with Thursday’s league match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
United have struggled with injuries during a largely underwhelming campaign.
Martinez, fellow defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw and summer signing Mason Mount are among the other players to spend chunks of the season on the sidelines.
