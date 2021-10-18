error code: 1003
18 October 2021

Viktor Johansson and Michael Ihiekwe doubtful for Rotherham against Wycombe

By NewsChain Sport
Rotherham have doubts over Viktor Johansson and Michael Ihiekwe for Tuesday’s League One clash with Wycombe.

Goalkeeper Johansson has a back problem while defender Ihiekwe was forced off with a knock during Saturday’s victory over Portsmouth.

Joe Mattock could return after recovering from an Achilles injury but Jamie Lindsay (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Cheo Ogbene and Shane Ferguson were left on the bench at the weekend following international duty, with Wes Harding and Mikel Miller both making strong cases to keep their places.

Sam Vokes is set to return for Wycombe.

The striker missed Wanderers’ victory over Doncaster on Saturday following the birth of his daughter but should come back into the team.

That is likely to mean a place back on the bench for 39-year-old Adebayo Akinfenwa, who scored his first league goal of the season in the 2-0 win.

Daryl Horgan started on the bench following international duty and is pushing for a return while midfielder Nick Freeman (knee) is a long-term absentee.

