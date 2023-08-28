28 August 2023

Vinicius Jr facing lay-off after hamstring injury

By NewsChain Sport
28 August 2023

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr faces a spell on the sidelines after damaging a hamstring.

Vinicius came off injured after 18 minutes of Real’s 1-0 LaLiga win at Celta Vigo on Friday.

“After the tests carried out on our player Vini. Jr, by the Real Madrid medical services, (he) has been diagnosed with an injury to the right biceps femoris muscle,” read a club statement.

“His progress will be monitored.”

The 23-year-old Brazilian is set to miss Real’s final game before the international break at home to Getafe.

There also fears Vinicius could now be absent for Real’s league games against Real Sociedad and city rivals Atletico after the international break, as well as the start of their Champions League campaign next month.

