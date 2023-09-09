Virgil van Dijk: Punishment for Newcastle red card ‘a hard and expensive lesson’

Virgil van Dijk has revealed he has learned “a hard and expensive lesson” after receiving an extended ban and a £100,000 fine following his dismissal at Newcastle.

The 32-year-old Liverpool defender was this week hit with the punishment after admitting a Football Association charge of acting in an improper manner and using insulting words to a match official after calling referee John Brooks’ decision to send him off for a challenge on Alexander Isak “a f****** joke”.

Van Dijk, who initially refused to leave the pitch at St James’ Park during last month’s Premier League game, said: “It has been a hard and expensive lesson. I can’t really say more about it. I have accepted it and I am happy that there is an end to it.

“I have been punished for it and I don’t think I have been set as an example. Hopefully the money goes to the right people. A good cause is always better.”

Van Dijk sat out last Sunday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa but will also miss Saturday’s trip to Wolves as a result of his additional one-match suspension.

His comments came as he appeared at the Netherlands’ pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

The game is a must-win affair for Ireland, who trail the Dutch by three points having played a game more, and their hopes of emerging from Group B were dealt a fresh blow this week when 18-year-old striker Evan Ferguson was ruled out of the games against France and the Netherlands by a knee injury just days after scoring a hat-trick against Newcastle.

Asked about the teenager’s absence, Van Dijk said: “If you score a hat-trick just before the international break, then he was definitely going to be in a good shape and full of confidence.

“He looks like he’s a promising striker for Ireland for now and the future, and that’s definitely a big blow for them. But whoever is going to play tomorrow for them, we have to be ready to fight

“I know at home with their fans and their position and the situation that they are in, they will do everything in their power to hopefully make it difficult for us, but we have to be ready and I will be ready.”

Dutch manager Ronald Koeman, who has a doubt over Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, has history with Ireland, having played against them in narrow wins at the 1988 European Championships and the 1994 World Cup finals and a 1-1 draw at Italia ’90, although he admits times have changed since.

Koeman said: “At that time, they were really strong with good strikers – (John) Aldridge, (Frank) Stapleton, I think – and the coach was famous, Jack Charlton.

“That has changed, of course. They have now more younger players – they need time – they don’t have a lot I heard of Irish players playing in the Premier League and that makes it really difficult for the coach.”

However, he added: “Ireland may have its last chance tomorrow. They play with great enthusiasm despite having inferior players. That doesn’t mean it’s easier.”