15 April 2023

Vital three points for Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
15 April 2023

Aldershot beat relegated Scunthorpe to give their own Vanarama National League survival hopes a shot in the arm.

The 2-1 victory was just a second win in 12 games for Tommy Widdrington’s side, who remain two points clear of the drop zone.

Tahvon Campbell opened the scoring as he volleyed home the rebound from his own strike before Scunthorpe skipper Finley Shrimpton headed the visitors level.

The hosts secured a vital three points courtesy of Tyler Cornder’s header as they kept themselves above the relegation places.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Joe Biden to address parliament as Ireland visit ramps up

news

Death toll rises to five after building collapses in Marseille

world news

Nicola Sturgeon's husband released without charge amid ongoing police probe of SNP finances

news