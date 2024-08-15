Vitezslav Jaros: Arne Slot successful getting tactical plans across at Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros believes new head coach Arne Slot has done a good job in getting his tactical plans across to the squad.

Slot has insisted there would not be a huge style change from his predecessor Jurgen Klopp – that was one of the factors which elevated the Dutchman to the top of the list when the club was choosing a replacement.

In an interview on Wednesday he said he was working to “find the balance between trying to create chaos at certain moments and trying to keep possession of the ball a bit longer in other moments”.

Jaros has been elevated into the squad as third-choice behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher after a successful loan spell at Sturm Graz last season and featured in games on the tour of the United States, while also making his first appearance at Anfield in Sunday’s friendly victory over Sevilla.

He believes the extensive work done in pre-season, particularly in America, has seen the team comfortably make the transition of playing styles.

“I think it was very important for pre-season to be quite long for the gaffer to get his messages across and people to get used to the playing style and get comfortable,” Jaros told the PA news agency at an LFC Foundation Kicks Inclusion Camp, which provides free sports activities for participants with additional learning, behaviour, physical and sensory needs from the age of five through to adult.

You still do the basics and come in and work hard so that will stay the same, it is only little bits that needed tweaking

“We would do quite a lot of tactical sessions to get the messages across. There is a bit of a different playing style now so we had to do a quite a lot for that, quite a lot of meetings about the principles.

“It is still the same job, it is still football. You still do the basics and come in and work hard so that will stay the same, it is only little bits that needed tweaking.

“It took time to get used to it but there are a lot of good footballers in the team and the better you are, the easier it is to get used to it.

“If anyone watches all the (pre-season) games one by one, the further down the line the games get better and we get better so I think everyone is ready now for the season.”

Jaros will return to Liverpool’s Champions League squad this season after a third-place Premier League finish in May and he admits securing another top-four place remains the absolute minimum in Slot’s first campaign.

“Every season, the size of the club Liverpool is, the aim is to win the league but if not the top four is the bare minimum – I think everyone at the club would say that,” he added.