Wade Elliott hails Cheltenham team spirit after their win at Charlton

Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott believes spirit and competition is key for his side after watching them beat Charlton 1-0.

A late goal by Alfie May increased their unbeaten run in the league to five games.

Elliott feels that confidence in his camp is high and players know they have to earn the right to play.

He said: “We deserved that, I thought we were really good and we were rightly rewarded.

“That’s what Alfie does, he sniffs out chances and scores goals.

“That is eight clean sheets now and it is a collective effort. When you come to a place like Charlton you expect to come under pressure and we had to dig in.

“I have told the players that if they are fortunate enough to have the shirt they must keep up their levels because there is a lot of competition.

“Some of our football in the first half was really good. We have been solid and we were defensively sound.”

Cheltenham created the only action of note in a disappointing first half at The Valley.

May’s lob hit the crossbar and fell for Dan N’Lundulu but his effort was blocked by Lucas Ness. With the ball loose, Ryan Inniss had to clear off the line following another follow-up from James Olayinka.

Charlton were brighter after the break and forced a number of corners to test the Cheltenham defence before the visitors started to apply some pressure of their own.

They netted the winner with six minutes left when May pounced after goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray lost the ball on the edge of the area.

Charlton have failed to win in five league games but manager Ben Garner felt his side deserved more from the tie.

He said: “We are really disappointed. I think it was a cruel result based on the second half.

“The first half we started really well, then we had a spell where we gave them some opportunities.

“The first 25 minutes in the second half we were brilliant for long spells. We pinned them back, we were in complete control.

“It was just a case of getting that goal, which we didn’t do. Then there was that cruel blow at the end.

“We don’t blame individuals, we accept it collectively. We had a couple of moments in the first half but eradicated them second half.

“Craig is naturally frustrated by the mistake, as we all are.”