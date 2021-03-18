Wales defender Ben Cabango commits future to ambitious Swansea
Swansea defender Ben Cabango has been backed to boost the club’s bid for a Premier League return after extending his stay at the Liberty Stadium until the summer of 2025.
The 20-year-old Wales international’s previous deal had been due to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season.
Swansea head coach Steve Cooper told the club website: “This is something Ben 100 per cent deserves, he has been brilliant since he joined the first-team squad.
“How he has developed and progressed as a person and a player has been a real credit to him.
“It’s the right thing to reward him with the right contract, and it also shows the belief he has in us and the progress we want to make as a club.
“He has a chance to be a big part of that, he is only going to get better and there is more to come.
“The biggest compliment you can pay him is that, at 20, he is viewed as an established player in the first team. It tells you everything about the character he is.”
Cabango has made 55 appearances for Swansea, 29 of them coming this term as Cooper’s side have pushed for promotion to the Premier League.
The Cardiff-born centre-back made his Wales debut against Finland last September and has two senior caps.